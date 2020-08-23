A FLOOD warning has been issued for coastal roads and footpaths across north Essex.
The warning says flooding is likely to hit areas like Mersea Island this afternoon between 3pm and 5pm.
Water levels on the island are expected to be higher than usual due to spring tides.
The Strood in Mersea and cars parks on the front are expected to see unusually high levels of water.
Coastal roads around Clacton, St Peter's Flat and the Colne and Blackwater estuaries are also likely to be flooded.
Flooding could hit between 1.45pm and 5.45pm today.
Drivers are advised to take added care on coastal roads and footpaths and should not put themselves in unnecessary danger.
Here is the advice from experts:
- Monitor local water levels and weather conditions.
- Get ready to act on your flood plan if you have one.
- Move your car or other vehicles to higher ground, if it is safe to do so.
- Prepare a flood kit of essential items including a torch with spare batteries, mobile phone and charger, warm clothes, home insurance documents, water, food, first aid kit and any prescription medicines or baby care items you may need.
- Check that you know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water mains supplies.
- In rural locations, farmers should consider moving livestock and equipment away from areas likely to flood.
- Avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water. 30 cm of fast-flowing water can move a car and 6 inches can knock an adult off their feet.
- Flood water is dangerous and may be polluted. Wash your hands thoroughly if you've been in contact with it.
In a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.