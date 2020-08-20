A HOSPITAL consultant has been handed a warning after being caught shoplifting from a supermarket.

Dr Ryan Wood was stopped by a security guard at Sainsbury’s after being spotted putting a £5.50 throat spray in his pocket and failing to pay for it at the checkout.

The police were called and Dr Wood, a consultant in trauma and orthopaedics for the East Suffolk and North East Essex Trust, was handed a Community Resolution Order.

He was also banned from the store.

Dr Wood self-referred himself to the General Medical Council on the day of the incident in May last year.

Ahead of a misconduct hearing Dr Wood admitted the allegations against him.

The tribunal heard Dr Wood had not slept properly for two days prior to the incident and had gone to the supermarket to buy painkillers, throat lozenges and do a general shop.

Dr Wood said he had put the spray in his pocket while he decided whether or not to purchase it.

He shopped for 20 minutes and went to pay at a self service check out.

After making to leave the supermarket he released he still had the spray in his pocket and placed it into his shopping bag.

Dr Wood, who works at Ipswich Hospital, told the tribunal he was ashamed and apologetic for his actions.

The tribunal found Dr Wood’s actions had amounted to serious misconduct.

A report said: “The tribunal considered Dr Wood’s actions were, and would be considered by any reasonable person, deplorable.

“Dr Wood’s dishonesty was not momentary, he has accepted that he acted dishonestly when he put the spray in his pocket and then continued to act dishonestly in passing the checkout without paying for the items and then attempting to conceal the item in his bag.

“Dr Wood’s dishonest actions lasted approximately 20 minutes.”

The tribunal found Dr Wood’s fitness to practise is not currently impaired and handed him a warning.