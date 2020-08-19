A man has died after a motorbike and car crashed.

Police officers were called to reports of a crash between a BMW motorbike and a blue Volkswagen up! on Bowsers Lane, Little Walden, just after 6.15pm.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the biker, a man in his 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her late teens was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the road will remain closed until the early hours of tomorrow, Thursday August 20.

A spokesman said: "We believe a red vehicle may have been at the scene but left before speaking to officers, the driver is asked to please call us on 101.

"Anyone with information about the collision, or who may have dash cam footage of either vehicle before the incident, is urged to submit information to our Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.

"The incident number to quote is 970 of 19 August."

If you would prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.