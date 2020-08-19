The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex increased by four over the last 24 hours, official figures show.

Public Health England figures show that 5,839 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Wednesday (August 19) in the Essex County Council area, up from 5,836 the same time on Tuesday.

Southend has also seen one new case, taking its total to 728.

Thurrock has not seen any new positive tests in the last 24 hours. Its total remains at 605.

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 392 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 493.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 812 over the period, to 321,098.

Essex's cases were among the 25,750 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 39 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.