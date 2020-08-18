RESIDENTS across Essex can expect a brief reprieve from a week of uncertain stormy weather on Thursday with a mini-heatwave.

The Met Office has released their latest forecast with stormy weather likely throughout this week.

The stormy weather was on show today with parts off Essex being hit with heavy rain and thunder.

The Met office say last week's heatwave means the UK is transitioning to a more unsettled spell with strong winds and rain becoming dominant features.

However, Thursday looks to be an anomaly with forecasts expecting high temperatures of around 28C - much higher than other temperatures expected for the rest of the week

Despite this, the majority of this weeks forecast is wet, windy and stormy.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Ramsdale, said: “Following the recent hot and thundery weather we are seeing a significant change to very unsettled conditions for August, with an unseasonal spell of strong winds associated with low-pressure centres for the second half of the week”.

“Uncertainty remains high in the intensity of these systems at this point, but we are confident in the change to a spell of much windier weather.

"Tropical air associated with a decayed tropical cyclone is being drawn towards the UK and the marked contrast between this warm and moist air with normal North Atlantic airmasses can lead to a very vigorous system.”

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for wind from tomorrow until midnight on Thursday.

Strong winds from storm Kyle are expected to batter the UK with wind speeds reaching a whopping 70mph.

However, it is expected the west coast will be the harder hot by the winds.