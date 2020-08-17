A MAJOR U-turn by the Government will see hundreds of A-level students in Essex receive increased grades.

Following criticism from students and headteachers and complaints from dozens of Tory MPs, grades will now be based on teachers’ assessments rather than a controversial algorithm devised by regulator Ofqual.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Gavin Williamson had previously defended the “robust” system, which saw almost 40 per cent of grades reduced from teachers’ predictions.

In Colchester and Tendring some schools had refused to publish results last Thursday due to the nature of how they are being awarded.

Colchester Sixth Form College’s principal Ian MacNaughton said he is thrilled with the Government’s U-turn.

Mr MacNaughton added: “We are delighted for our students, their families and their supporters that the Government has now made substantive changes which result in fairer allocations of grades.

“Thank you to all who recognised the issues and helped highlight the need for change.”

The change will also apply to GCSE results in England, which are due to be released on Thursday.

Mr Williamson apologised for the handling of the process, which followed the cancellation of exams due to coronavirus.

Ofqual’s chairman Roger Taylor admitted the regulator had gone down the “wrong road”.

The algorithm was meant to moderate the process of awarding grades, preventing teachers awarding what the exams watchdog described as “implausibly high” marks to pupils.

But it came under fire over its perceived unfairness and the way it particularly appeared to penalise bright children from disadvantaged schools.

Mr Williamson accepted it had produced more “significant inconsistencies” than could be rectified through an appeals process.

Students who were awarded a higher grade by the moderation process will be allowed to keep it, but for many pupils the shift to teachers’ predictions will see their grades improve.

Mr Williamson said: “We now believe it is better to offer young people and parents certainty by moving to teacher-assessed grades for both A and AS-level and GCSE results.”

“I am sorry for the distress this has caused young people and their parents.”