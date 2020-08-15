POLICE have launched an investigation after a "homemade device" caused an explosion in a residential street.

Officers were called to Wignall Street, in Lawford, shortly after 7pm last night after reports of an explosion.

No one was hurt in the blast but it is understood a car was badly damaged.

Police say the cause of the explosion was a "homemade explosive device".

A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property.

He is still being quizzed this morning.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We were called shortly after 7.05pm on Friday 14 August with reports of an explosion in Wignall Street, Lawford.

"Emergency services attended and quickly established the cause was a homemade explosive device.

"Fortunately no-one was hurt and a 64-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property.

"He remains in custody for questioning.

"A cordon was put in place for the public’s safety while an address was searched by specialist teams. The military’s explosive ordnance disposal unit was also in attendance.

"There is no suggestion this was related to any terrorism incident."