Jumping for joy - these Sir Charles Lucas School students were clearly delighted with their GCSE results in 2009

MANY of us will remember the feeling well - the knot in our stomach and the sense of trepidation at discovering exam results.

It's a major milestone and the sense of relief and exhilaration - assuming things go well - is indescribable. All that hard work paid off.

Of course, Thursday's A-level results day was like no other, because of the pandemic and exams being cancelled.

Instead, 300,000 school leavers received calculated grades to help them progress onto university, work or training.

Nevertheless, to mark the big day, and the fact GCSE results are out this Thursday, we're stepping back in time for today's Memories feature.

The pictures below, taken by our photographers, perfectly capture the emotion of the big day down the years.

Party time - Colchester County High School for Girls trio Katherine Dudman, Hannah Macpherson and Alice Wickenden celebrate 11 A * GCSE grades in 2011

Double delight - Great Holland twins Ciara and Rhian Duffy, from Colchester County High School for Girls, secured 20 As and A*s between them in 2011

We did it - Harwich’s Joseph Lines, Lianne Thurlow, Arianna Etheridge, Daniel Roots and Rebecca Perry celebrate in 2009

Passing with flying colours - Colchester Royal Grammar School’s Jake Humbles earned 13 A* GCSEs in 2011

What a result - Colchester Grammar School student Joe Skornia got top marks in his school with 13 A*s in 2012. This was despite taking the exams with a grumbling appendix

Not the results he wanted - Harwich School student Lewis Roberts was upset with his exam results in 2012. It meant he could not study law at Colchester Sixth Form College

Feeling the heat - Philip Morant School students Joseph Gibbon, Alixanna Hooker, Lilly Brumpton, Harriet Taylor-Marriott and Max Ruddock discover their GCSE results in 2011

Big smiles - pupils from Maldon’s Plume School celebrate their A-level results in 2010

Pass masters - Stanway School students Dan Gardham, Helen Roop, Stephanie Hutton, Ria Sing and Jacob Kernan were delighted with their GCSE results in 2011