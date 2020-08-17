By Cllr Kevin Bentley, who represents the county division of Stanway and Pyefleet and is the borough councillor for Marks Tey and Layer

ESSEX County Council is encouraging families across the county to find out about the advice, guidance and support on offer to help children and young people prepare to go back to school in September.

Confidential advice and support is available locally across a range of areas, including emotional wellbeing and resilience, coping with change and travelling to school, all of which are key areas as children and young people get ready to return to the classroom.

For some children and young people, this will be the first time they have been back to school since March and so ECC will be raising awareness of the local organisations and information that can help families over the coming weeks through its Every Family Matters campaign.

More information about the type of support available and how families can access local organisations that can help them can be found on the Staying Well Children and Families webpage.

Working Essex families can benefit from a new range of support from the county council with a number of exciting initiatives.

Believed to be the first of its kind in the country, plans for a comprehensive package of support this summer for families has been unveiled with the council investing around £400,000 into a suite of schemes.

One of the key plans is the Summer Holiday Clubs programme which will see around £240,000 of investment to offer families 21,600 free activity camp sessions during the six-week summer holiday.

The holiday activity clubs, developed by ECC and Active Essex, aim to encourage children to be physically active and socially connected while supporting parents who are seeking to return to work over the coming weeks, by providing some safe and localised childcare options.

Kevin Bentley

Also, around 2,500 bags containing sports equipment will be distributed to families in need across the county to encourage physical activity and there will also be special sessions on the Active Essex You Tube channel.

Further initiatives will include provision of laptops and devices to the children who most need them, support to prepare children to return to school in September with confidence along with other wellbeing schemes.

A new Facebook page for working parents has also been launched which will act as a fountain of information, guidance and support.

The vast majority of libraries are now open following the coronavirus lockdown.

During the closure period, library staff have been working hard to introduce social distancing measures to ensure the safety of customers and colleagues.

The Essex Library Service has also recently launched a new exciting mobile app, called Iguana.

The new app allows you to search the catalogue, renew items, scan books with an in-app ISBN barcode scanner and manage your account wherever you are.

You can also view library opening times and location information, linking directly to Google Maps to help you find your way.

Furthermore, if you manage an account on behalf of someone else, you will also be able to link accounts and access them both from your phone.

For more information on opening times and new developments at Essex Libraries visit libraries.essex.gov.uk or go to your device app store and search for ‘Iguana Library’ (available on Android and iOS).

You can contact me on 01206 382405 or e-mail Kevin@birchandwinstree.com