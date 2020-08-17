HOWZAT!

Today's Memories spread reflects on an event that became a staple part of our sporting summer - Essex County Cricket Club's visit to Colchester.

Every year, the team would leave their regular headquarters at the County Ground, in Chelmsford, and play a match or two in Lower Castle Park (or, on the odd occasion, at the Garrison ground).

It was a long-running tradition that started in 1914 and continued for more than a century, until 2016.

Some of the biggest names in English cricket would show off their talents and festival week would usually include a County Championship fixture, a one-day contest and/or, more recently, a Twenty20 showdown.

There were many notable innings on the hallowed turf.

In 1938, for instance, Arthur Fagg became the first batsman ever to hit a double century in each innings - scoring 244 in his first and 202 not out in his second for Kent.

Ken McEwan, always a prolific scorer, hit five hundreds in four consecutive visits to Castle Park, between 1981 and 1984.

He surpassed himself in 1983, scoring 181 against Gloucestershire and then, in the same week, 189 against Worcestershire, on both occasions securing a comfortable victory for Essex.

The county also hosted matches at the Park against both South Africa and Pakistan.

During Colchester Cricket Week, the park was transformed by the sudden arrival of tiered seating, blue and white marquees and a mobile scoreboard.

Essex's last outing in Castle Park was fittingly marked by a century from retiring all-rounder and Colchester and East Essex Cricket Club favourite Graham Napier.

The pictures on this spread were kindly supplied by photographer Gavin Ellis, of TGSPHOTO, who has been covering the event since the early 2000s.