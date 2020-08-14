Going about their business - shoppers make their way along Colchester High Street in February 1994

TODAY'S Memories spread focuses on Colchester's High Street - the oldest high street in Britain.

The Romans built it 2,000 years ago and it was the main street into the heart of their new city, after invading Britain in AD43.

Since then, of course, the High Street has evolved enormously and today's selection of pictures are from far more recent times, in the 1980s and 1990s.

Bird’s eye view - a view of the High Street from the Jumbo water tower, taken in January 1995

Shops come and go but the overall appearance of the road has not dramatically changed.

Even so, these images make fascinating viewing.

Take a look at the cars, for instance, which certainly look dated compared to those we see on the roads now.

Surprisingly quiet - a view down the High Street in 1992. Although there are plenty of parked cars, it looks like an opportune moment to cross from one side of the road to the other

Do you have special memories of shopping or working in the High Street?

If you have old photos and stories to share with our readers, send us some details or join our We grew up in Essex Facebook group

Jumbo - Colchester’s famous water tower at the Balkerne Gate, nicknamed after the London Zoo elephant, can clearly be seen at the far end of the High Street in 1993

Aerial shot - another great shot from up high, this time taken from the other end of the High Street in 1994

Standing order - Barclays Bank, seen here in 1992, still occupies 9 High Street

Family trip - this mum and children pop into town in November 1991

Deliveries - vans and lorries unload their goods in March 1993

Shopping day - visitors scurry along the pavement in this picture from September 1992

Established store - Marks & Spencer is still going strong in the High Street. This picture was taken in January 1994