MANY of us will remember the feeling well - the knot in our stomach and the sense of trepidation at discovering A-level results.

It's a major milestone and the sense of relief and exhilaration - assuming things go well - is indescribable. All that hard work paid off.

Of course, this year's results day is like no other, because of the pandemic and exams being cancelled.

Instead, 300,000 school leavers are today receiving calculated grades to help them progress onto university, work or training.

Nevertheless, to mark the big day, we'd like to step back in time and see your pictures from years gone by.

Have you got a photo of yourself and friends celebrating after getting the grades you dearly wanted?

Have you got a picture holding your results letter?

If so, we'd love to see them. Send us your pictures here.