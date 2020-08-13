Smiles all round - these children had a whale of a time at Leisure World in January 1997

GIVEN the record scorching weather, we thought it might be nice to cool down with another selection of water-based pictures.

Having recently taken a trip down memory lane with images of the former Colchester lido, this week's spread brings us up to date with photos of the town's Leisure World.

The Cowdray Avenue venue has been a haven of fun for the best part of three decades, since opening in the early 1990s.

Nearly there - the leisure pool is clearly taking shape in this picture taken in 1991

The leisure pool features two 80-metre flumes - well-known landmarks in that part of town - slides for little ones and a training pool for swimming club members and individuals to train in.

There is also a gym, courts and pitches - so no wonder has been a firm family favourite for nearly 30 years.

Hive of activity - gymnastics and table tennis were just two of the activities on offer at the official opening of Charter Hall, next to Leisure World, in 1991

Under construction - cranes are used to erect the popular 80-metre water flumes

Ice challenge - Duncan Smith takes the plunge at Aqua Springs in February 1992

Rest and recuperation - these visitors enjoy the sauna at Aqua Springs, next to Leisure World, in February 1992

Vital skills - the Leisure World lifeguards receive some training in November 1991

Pedal power - these Colchester Borough Council workers test the gym facilities in January 1992

Inflatable fun - children have a splashing time in the pool in May 1991

Special guest - former Olympic javelin thrower Fatima Whitbread, Martin Hunt (chair of the council’s recreation, tourism and arts committee), mayor Paul Spendlove and the Bishop of Colchester admire the new pool in 1991