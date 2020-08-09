The Met Office have issued a weather warning covering the whole of the UK for severe thunderstorms.

Here's what you need to know.

When will the severe thunderstorms hit?

According to the Met Office, some places are likely to see severe thunderstorms early next week - but there is significant uncertainty in location and timing.

The yellow warning comes into force on just after midnight on Monday morning (August 10, 2020), and will be in place for three days, ending just after midnight on Thursday morning.

What have the Met Office said?

In an update on their website, Met Office forecasters said: "Areas of thunderstorms are increasingly likely to develop over the south of the UK or nearby continent late in the weekend or early next week, and will generally track north or north-westwards, potentially affecting all parts of the UK at some points during this period.

"Whilst the most intense thunderstorms, in some instances associated with large hail, will most probably be those triggered by the high temperatures of the day over England and Wales, other areas of storms producing heavy rainfall and frequent lightning could reach further north at times over Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"These could occur at any time of the day. Of the area highlighted, at present the west of Northern Ireland and west of Scotland seem less likely to be affected than other areas, but still could not be ruled out.

"Where the storms occur, rainfall totals of 30-40 mm could fall in an hour, with some locations potentially receiving 60-80 mm in 3 hours, although these will be fairly isolated."

What could happen when the thunderstorms hit?

The Met Office added: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes and large hail.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to public transport.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and increased chance of accidents.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."

What is the latest forecast?

As the situation is ever-changing, keep up to date with the latest information on the Met Office website.