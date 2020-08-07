The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex has risen eight over the last 24 hours, according to official figures.

Figures from Public Heath England show 5,738 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Friday (August 7) in Essex.

This is up from 5,730 at the same time on Thursday.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.

The health body is also now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in Essex is far below the national average at 385 cases per 100,000 people compared to 474 for England.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 871 over the period, to 309,005.

Essex's cases were among the 25,114 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 55 over the period.