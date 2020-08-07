Essex may be soaking in the hot weather throughout the weekend - but storms are set to strike early next week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the country throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures have soared to 34C in parts of Essex today and highs of 31C are expected on Saturday.

The Met Office says the country is "likely" to see severe thunderstorms early next week, bu there is "significant uncertainty" around the location and timing of the storm.

The warning remains in place throughout Monday and until midnight on Tuesday.

The Met Office says: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes and large hail.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to public transport.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and increased chance of accidents.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."