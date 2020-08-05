Fun and games - the former lido in Colne Bank Avenue, Colchester

WHEN the sun shines, what better way to cool off than by taking a quick dip?

We’re fortunate to have a stunning coastline and there’s little more refreshing and invigorating than taking the plunge in the sea.

However, as the pictures below illustrate, we’ve also been blessed with some eye-catching outdoor swimming pools - an ideal place for people and families to meet, relax and recharge their batteries.

For many years, Colchester boasted an outdoor pool, or lido, at Colne Bank Avenue.

It was situated under the bridge, where there was also a cafe, on the site currently occupied by Hercules Gym.

A little further afield, there was once the Sun Lido - an impressive open-air pool and boating lake in Rayne Road, Braintree.

And, of course, there is also the popular lido in Brightlingsea - now the only remaining publicly-accessible lido in Essex.

A 1930s pool right on the coast, it is run by the community for the community - an outdoor pool with a smaller pool for toddlers.

Changing facilities and sun-loungers are available but the lido is currently closed, having been hit by devastating flooding in February.

The partial recovery was then stopped in its tracks when the pandemic lockdown began on March 23.

Trustees have said that they hope the lido will open return in 2021.

Taking the plunge - another shot of the lido in Colne Bank Avenue, which is now the site occupied by Hercules Gym

Soaking up the sun - the popular pool in Colne Bank Avenue

Cuddle - this pair soak up some rays as they enjoy the cool water

Feeling refreshed - these swimmers look revitalised after taking a dip in the water at the Colchester lido Picture: ALF JEFFERIES

Family friendly - parents and children alike enjoy the facilities at the Colchester lido

Boating lake - customers take to the water and enjoy the facilities at Braintree lido

Having a splashing time - the popular Braintree lido, in Rayne Road

By the seaside - the Brightlingsea lido, which still exists, in Promenade Way