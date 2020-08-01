A TEENAGER has died following a serious crash involving two cars on the A120.
Essex Police were called to the Coggeshall bypass between West Street and Colchester Road, at about 2.40pm today.
After arriving at the scene, officers established that a white Mercedes and a white Peugeot had been involved in a road traffic collision.
As a result of the horrific crash, a 19-year-old-man sadly died at the scene.
A man in his 50s and a woman in her late teens were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The road was subsequently closed off to drivers, and travellers are being urged to continue to avoid the area this evening.
Essex Police are now asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers on 101, quoting incident 844 of Saturday 1 August.
Information can also be submitted anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.