KEY workers and their families have the chance to learn some karate skills as a thank you for their tireless efforts during the pandemic.

Links Karate Club are offering a week’s free training as a way of expressing their gratitude.

The club run classes in Clacton, Great Holland, Dovercourt and Wix.

Chief instructor Paul Harris said: "During the pandemic, the community spirit within our club has been strong, with online training sessions held to keep students training and interacting with each other through these difficult and isolating times.

"We've always been proud to be a part of our community.

"People from many walks of life, from three-year-old children to adults, have trained with us and many enjoy training together as families.

"Now, as a thank you to all those who have worked hard to keep the community and country going, we'd like to offer key workers and their families a week of free training at any of our clubs."

To book a session, contact Mr Harris on 07710 749636 or email paul@linkskarate.co.uk