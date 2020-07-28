EVERYONE knows we’re a nation of animal lovers and, to celebrate, we asked our readers to share photos of their beloved pets.

As you can see below, there are some adorable animals out there - and we love putting them in the spotlight.

From the exotic and unusual to sofa-hogging cats and dogs, keep your pictures coming.

Send us a few details, then keep checking the paper and website and we’ll print as many as we can.

Sunny spot - Jackie Brackley sent this picture of Staffordshire Bull Terrier Blue. “When we bought her, she was blue with blue eyes,” said Jackie

Looking for a home - this picture of Evie has been sent in by Colchester Cat Rescue. The centre, in Bromley Road, is looking to find a home for the 14-year-old. Ideally it should be a home with no other pets and older children

Full of beans - George the bulldog is described as “full of character” by proud owner Belinda White, of East Stockwell Street, Colchester

Feathered friend - Keithie is a Senegal parrot, who Susan Hardy adopted from a rescue centre. He is 15

Lovable - Tina Pinfold, of Normandy Avenue, Colchester, sent us this picture of Miniature Dachshund Logan. She says he has “the best character”

Wedding present - Vicky Hawkins sent us this picture of Lunar, who was given to her on her wedding day as a surprise gift from her husband

Adorable - Ricky Poole, of Lordswood Road, Colchester, sent us this picture of lovable pooch Patch. Nearly four years old, Patch is a Patterdale Terrier

Sea view - Penny Lawrence, of Chaney Road, Wivenhoe, sent this picture of Pogo, happily watching the tankers at Felixstowe docks from Dovercourt

Rescue pup - Vikki Peacock, of Mercers Way, Colchester, sent us this picture of Pringle. She says her “fur baby” loves cuddles and kisses

Big eyes - Mark and Debbie Osborne, of Ipswich Road, Colchester, sent us this picture of Trevor. Mark says their pet Pug is “adorable, very good company and very loyal”