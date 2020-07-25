CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment a HGV ploughed through barrier at a level crossing.
Network Rail has tweeted the video to show why there were long delays to some of Greater Anglia's services yesterday (Friday, July 24).
It shows a lorry crashing through a barrier near to Manningtree train station in a desperate attempt to beat the red lights.
Engineers were called to carry out emergency repairs and part of the A137 had to be closed for several hours.
❗️When the lights are flashing you should stop 🛑— Liverpool Street (@NetworkRailLST) July 24, 2020
This incident is causing ongoing disruption to @greateranglia train services and road traffic. pic.twitter.com/l49RuntQHO
A spokesman for Network Rail said: "I apologise to those affected and understand how frustrating this disruption is, especially as we approach home time on a Friday.
"It is vital that we make the level crossing safe for everyone before re-opening the road.”
The smash happened around 3pm and repairs were eventually completed by 6.45pm.
Both barriers had to be fixed and one was pulled from its hinges after being hit by the HGV.
