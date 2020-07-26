Proud of his business - director Levi Mitchell

AN unswerving desire to succeed and the power of positive thinking.

They are two of the attributes that have helped Levi Mitchell build his acclaimed Tides Cleaning Group business - the Gazette's latest Trader of the Week.

The firm, which specialises in window cleaning, pressure washing, commercial sign cleaning, contract cleaning and gutter clearing, has topped the online 'Three Best Rated' rankings for the past three years, for businesses in its field in the Colchester area.

The website takes into account factors such as reviews, recommendations and ratings to produce lists of the top three traders in certain categories.

And having had a taste of success, Mr Mitchell, 28, is determined to keep building and expanding his business across north Essex.

“Being the best-rated business, and having the most five-star reviews in Colchester, was definitely a boost and it means a lot when trying to secure future work,” said the former Thomas, Lord Audley School student.

“My customers have always recommended me, which I really appreciate, and I’ve never had to pay for advertising.

“That said, for the first few years, it was hard trying to build the business.

“I struggled to keep it going, with little to no money, and it’s really only been in the past two years that we’ve started to thrive.

“This is largely down to word of mouth but I also put the success down to a determination not to give up.

Pressure washing - revitalises patios, drives and brickwork

“Someone once told me you can’t fail - it’s just another lesson to be learned - and also never to give up when you feel so positively about something.

“I’ve always remembered that and consistently told myself that both myself and the business will be successful.

“We always aim to please everyone and satisfy their needs, as well as trying to help the community around us.

“Since starting out, we’ve made monthly donations to McMillan Cancer Support, along with attending a fun run, and now we’re donating to the Mind charity.”

Mr Mitchell, who is director of the company, lives on Mersea Island and started his business in March 2013.

He was initially unsure what he wanted to do but had a determination to be his own boss.

Now he is happy putting everything he can back into it, to make it as successful as possible, and he is currently on the hunt for the perfect renovation to get himself on the property ladder.

“In the early days, I was motivated because the job market was pretty low at that time,” he said.

“There wasn’t much out there that interested me and, being 21, I just wanted to work on my terms and not be tied to a 9-5 job.

“This business was my first full-time job.

“I was predicted to get high grades at school but, due to a lack of interest and a bit of rebellion, only came away with five Cs.

“I went to college and studied public service, to become a police officer.

“I was accepted to join the special forces but, once I enrolled on the police training course, I decided it wasn’t for me.

“Instead, I’m very happy to be doing something I feel so passionately about.”

Sparkling - window cleaning is one of the key services offered by Tides Cleaning Group