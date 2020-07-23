EVERYONE loves a trip down memory lane.

Whether it's school class photos, pictures with friends in a sports team or powerful images of a certain occasion, nostalgia is a very special emotion.

Does the word conjure up memories of a certain event - a gathering of people sharing a moment in time?

Have you seen Colchester United play at Wembley, did you usher in the millennium in Colchester or have you paraded along the town's High Street or taken part in Clacton Carnival?

Perhaps you have special memories of working with friends and colleagues in a particular building, office or factory.

Do you remember the day Culver Square opened or did you work in a pub or shop from yesteryear, like Woolworths or C&A?

If so, we'd love to hear from you.

We're keen to include more nostalgia features in our papers and online but need your help.

Send us your photos and details and we'll print as many as we can.