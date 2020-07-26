DOZENS of odour complaints are made every year across Essex.
They can range from the predictable to the downright strange.
Be it is the smell of animals, dog mess or cannabis our councils deals with smell complaints on a daily basis.
Home fragrance experts at Lifestyle Packaging asked every council in the UK how many nuisance smell complaints they received from local residents between 2015-2019.
During that time 116,789 complaints from councils which had a combined population that totalled 58,343,740.
This means in the last five years, 1 in every 500 UK residents has submitted a smell complaint to their council.
The more unusual complaints included a bacon smokery in Braintree, paint spraying in Castle Point and a filthy property in Tendring.
Here we take a look at the complaints made across Essex.
Basildon
Total complaints: 458
Most common complaint: Dog mess
Braintree
Total complaints: 60
Most common complaint: Cannabis
Most unusual complaint: Bacon smokery
Castle Point
Total complaints: 222
Most common complaint: Smoke
Most unusual complaint: Paint spraying
Chelmsford
Total complaints: 879
Most common complaint: unspecified odour
Colchester
Total complaints: 397
Most common complaint: Odours/fumes commercial
Maldon
Total complaints: 85
Most common complaint: Muck spreading
Rochford
Total complaints: 50
Most common complaint: Food
Southend
Total complaints: 873
Most common complaint: Domestic smoke
Tendring
Total complaints: 100
Most common complaint: Animals
Most unusual complaint: Filthy/verminous property
The ten smelliest places to live in the UK
- Bassetlaw
- City of London
- Westminster
- North West Leicestershire
- Chichester
- Ashford
- North Norfolk
- Teignbridge
- Swansea
- West Lancashire
Bassetlaw in North Nottinghamshire scored highly with an average of one complaint for every 62 residents in the last five years.
Bassetlaw’s main gripes were commercial premises and industrial smells.
The City of London’s 8,700 permanent residents issued one complaint per 74 inhabitants.
City of London residents were mostly concerned with the smell of commercial operations near their homes.
One resident complained particularly about ongoing ‘painting work’.