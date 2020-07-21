MCDONALD'S has announced it will reopen around 700 dine-in restaurants across the UK from tomorrow.

The fast-food giant confirmed customers would be able to enter hundreds of their UK establishments from July 22.

The move, which follows a successful trial at four UK restaurant sites, comes just weeks after McDonald's reopened its Drive Thru and McDelivery services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement today, McDonald's said: "Around 700 restaurants will reopen for dine-in with customers able to enjoy their McDonald's favourites inside the restaurant.

"Social distancing measures will be in place and, to prevent congestion, the restaurant will carefully manage the number of customers inside.

"When arriving, customers will be asked to use the hand sanitiser provided and follow the safety measures laid out in restaurants to help keep them, other customers and restaurant teams safe."

Food will be served by table-service only with customers able to order directly to their table via the My McDonald's App, at the till or kiosk.

McDonald's will also ask diners that choose to eat-in to leave their contact details by using their smart phone to either scan a QR code taking them to a dedicated webpage or by visiting that webpage directly, in line with government guidance.

The contact details will include their name, a phone number, the date and time of visit and the restaurant number.

The data will then be stored for 21 days and may be provided to the NHS Track and Trace service if it is required.

When inside the restaurant clear floor-markings and signposting will help customers and staff remain a safe distance from each other and touchpoints, including self-order screens, card readers and doors, will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes.

Perspex screens have also been installed in the kitchens, service areas and Drive-thru windows and staff have been provided with additional protective equipment including disposable gloves and face coverings.

In addition, customers will be asked to used contactless payment methods and there will be fewer members of staff on each shift.