THE audience rooted for the stars of the show when a special musical extravaganza took place in Tiptree.

In an unbeleafable display of solidarity, singer Jenna Saiz-Abo Henriksen and pianist Adam Abo Henriksen performed at the village's Perrywood Garden Centre... for the plants.

It proved a wonderful surprise - and a real grower - when the freelance pair dropped in, for an event arranged by the Mercury Theatre.

And far from being rough around the hedges, this special out-of-hours performance proved a real hit, bringing music to the plants while showing support for the Colchester theatre.

It stemmed from an idea by the Barcelona Opera House, which reopened last month with a performance to 2,292 plants, and the duo's soothing display featured the Louis Armstrong hit What a Wonderful World.

Perrywood Tiptree reopened on May 13 but the Mercury Theatre still faces an uncertain wait for guidance on when and how they may be able to reopen, in light of the covid-19 pandemic.

The popular garden centre has been a corporate member of the theatre for years and wanted to use this opportunity to offer additional support to the Mercury Rising campaign, to which it has made a donation.

The Mercury Rising redevelopment project, which continues safely following Government guidance during the pandemic, will see the theatre refurbished as part of a £10m project.

Work is due to finish this year.

Hannah Powell, communications and HR director at Perrywood Tiptree, said: “Music and plants have both played an important role in supporting people through the lockdown.

"They both enable people to let go of their worries and fears and focus on something different for a while.

“It’s not just people who respond well to music; research suggests any sound, including music, helps boost plant growth."

Steve Mannix, executive director at the Mercury Theatre (below), added: “We're very grateful to have Perrywood’s support, especially at this time.

"Their donation enabled us to engage with some of our local freelancers while helping to ensure the future of our beloved theatre.

"We're looking forward to the day we will once again be able to open our doors and provide live entertainment for our audiences."

You can find out more about the Mercury Rising campaign and Mercury Online programme at www.mercurytheatre.co.uk