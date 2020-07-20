A PROUD coach has hailed the “individual and collaborative” effort to bring youth football back to Tiptree.

Torquespeed Football Club, based in the village, are a youth set-up comprising seven teams from under-sevens to under-15s, with a development squad for children aged four to six called Scallywags.

Although players, parents and coaches have been in regular contact, grassroots sport was halted for 16 weeks because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, having been given the green light to restart, training has now resumed at a temporary venue in Tolleshunt Knights.

Coach Neal Francis, who helps run the under-11 Panthers, says there was plenty of excitement at the prospect of getting going again.

He said: “The response was overwhelming.

“It’s one thing having a kickabout in the garden but another for the players to be able to express themselves with their friends and teammates.

“Since lockdown, it’s been tough and all the players and coaches have missed training and matches dearly.

“But since the restrictions to outdoor groups were lifted, our committee, made up entirely of volunteers, has been compiling risk assessments, training plans, hand-sanitation stations, social-distancing measures and taking into consideration players in ‘at risk groups’ and, of course, their mental wellbeing.

“It’s been no mean feat but, collaboratively and individually, we’ve got there.

“Our club is small by comparison, so we rely on volunteers, support from the community and sponsorship from local businesses to be able to offer something for young people in the village; to encourage these young people to feel a part of something local to them.”

Mr Francis, 39, has two children who play for the club and runs the under-11s Panthers with team manager Simon Moore.

They spent weeks preparing for the start date and had to factor in changing rules and guidelines.

Their team usually train on the 3G pitch at Thurstable School.

However, due to school closures and sports facilities still awaiting the green light from the Government, Torquespeed officials approached Tolleshunt Knights Parish Council about using the green space at the back of their village hall, in Top Road.

“We were really pleased they agreed to this,” said Mr Francis, who lives in Millwrights, Tiptree.

“In respect of matches, we’re still some way off from that.

“It’s unclear when competitive matches will recommence as safety measures and guidelines will need to be assessed and considered while also taking into consideration the views and possible worries of players and parents.

“We’re tentatively looking at the end of the summer as a potential start date for matches, but that’s also subject to change.”

Torquespeed are an FA Charter Standard Club. They hope to secure charity status in the coming months.

Anyone interested in playing for the club or would like to sponsor one of their teams can email info@torquespeed.co.uk.