Running challenge - Tiptree pair Chris Stewart (right) and Ian Cook

TWO pals have set themselves an eye-watering running challenge to raise money for charity.

Chris Stewart and Ian Cook, both from Tiptree, have pledged to pound 100 miles during August and raise money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

Their mission equates to over three miles each day - just more than a five-kilometre Parkrun.

Mr Stewart works in the village pharmacy and says that despite the size of the mission, he wants to support a very worthy cause.

"There's no denying it's going to be a real challenge," said the 32-year-old.

"Ian's my next door neighbour and he has a lot more running experience than me.

"On a personal note, I've never attempted anything like this but felt I wanted to do more to help.

"This is a great cause and one I really want to support.

"It would be wonderful if people could get behind us and, in terms of donations, every little helps, whether it's £5 or £500.

"Every contribution will make an impact because this is a charity that saves lives and improves outcomes for people with primary bone cancer, through research, awareness, information and support."

As a trainee pharmacy technician at Tiptree Pharmacy, Mr Stewart is well-known in the village and has already received plenty of support.

He also has his own sideline producing and selling sweets.

"We moved here three years ago and I love the village," said the dad of two.

"I'm so proud to be part of it, along with my wife and kids.

"Working in the pharmacy and helping people throughout the pandemic has been rewarding, to say the least.

"It's been manic but we have a great team that work hard and I enjoy the satisfaction of getting a patient's prescription out to them or helping the community with any questions.

"It's been hard work but I love my job and wouldn't change it for the world."

Mr Stewart has two daughters, aged 14 and two, and admits lockdown has been "challenging".

"Our two-year-old doesn't understand why she can't go outside," he said.

"So home-wise it's been tough but fun, coming up with new ways and games to entertain her."

To make a donation, Mr Stewart's Facebook page is www.facebook.com/donate/328563991500512/328564001500511/

Mr Cook, 34 and also a dad of two, works for Ben Rigby Game, in Fambridge Road, Maldon.

His page is www.facebook.com/donate/283743706404732/

Both are trying to raise £150.