Plenty of love - big sister Phoebe has a picture with Arthur Winter-Frankis, born on June 8, weighing 8lb 2oz

IT’S time for another selection of your newborn baby pictures.

We asked our readers to drop us a line if they had become parents in recent weeks.

And as the heart-warming pictures below show, many of you have been in touch to share your wonderful news.

From sleeping angels to smiling cherubs, we love seeing them all.

Congratulations to you all and thanks for filling in our special online form.

If you’d like to make contact, it’s not too late to get involved. Keep them coming!

Just send us your details and pictures, keep checking the paper and our website and we’ll print as many as we can.

Albie Danny Benge

Late arrival - Albie Danny Benge was born nine days late, on June 18, in Clacton. He weighed a healthy 8lb 4oz

Denley Collins

Mother’s Day gift - Denley Collins arrived in Colchester seven weeks early, on March 22

Erin Lily Peacher

Pride and joy - Dawn and Mark Peacher were thrilled to welcome Erin Lily Peacher into the world on July 4

Hugo-Blue O’Connell

Bonding - Hugo-Blue O’Connell and proud mum Olivia. Hugo-Blue was born in Colchester on June 26

Isla Elizabeth Burns

Our little angel - Ben and Imogen Burns were delighted to welcome little Isla into the world on June 21, in Colchester

Matilda Rose McIvor

Special delivery - Matilda Rose McIvor was born four days early, after being induced, on June 13. She weighed 5lb 7oz

Ronnie George Pallett

Special day - Ronnie George Pallett was born in Colchester on the day of the first NHS clap, March 26, weighing 8lb 15oz

Sam Steele

Adoring big brother - newborn Sam Steele with brother Alfie. Sam was born on March 27, weighing 7lb 4oz

Scott Bobby Atkins-Diebelius

Early bird - Scott Bobby Atkins-Diebelius, with big brother Riley, was born two weeks early on May 6, weighing 6lb 14oz

Sophia Lenoi-Jane

So tiny - adorable Sophia Lenoi-Jane was born six weeks early, weighing in at just 3lbs 15oz