A FORMER ballerina who toured the world and earned critical acclaim has died, aged 89.

Jeannette Minty, who later became Mrs White but used her maiden name as her stage name, enjoyed three years with the International Ballet Company before spending a decade with London’s Festival Ballet Company.

In that time she performed all over Europe, the Middle East, North and South America and Mexico City.

She also performed one of the lead roles in a special ballet written by legendary playwright Sir Noel Coward.

Mrs White, who grew up in Tottenham, London, but more recently lived in Walton, learned her trade as a student at the Royal Ballet Company and started touring at the age of 15.

She soon earned a contract with the International Ballet Company and her first taste of performing overseas came during a tour of Zurich, in Switzerland.

After three years, she went for an audition to join London’s Festival Ballet Company, at the Royal Albert Hall.

She was accepted and joined as a soloist, travelling the globe and also appearing regularly in London, including a Christmas performance of The Nutcracker.

Mrs White continued as a soloist for five years and another highlight was being asked to perform at the wedding of Prince Rainier and Oscar-winning American actress Grace Kelly, in Monaco, in 1956. In 1957, Mrs White earned critical acclaim when asked to perform the part of Sugar Plum Fairy in Ballerina.

On the first night, many members of the press attended and gave her glowing reviews.

More leading roles followed before starting to suffer with back trouble at the age of 36.

She never fully recovered and when her contract was up, she decided to call it a day.

Given the regard she was held in, Mrs White was given the opportunity of two farewell performances - one for a matinee and one in the evening - and she recreated the characters of Swanhilda, from Coppélia, and the girl in Le Spectre de la rose (The Spirit of the Rose).

In more recent years, Mrs White typed up notes about her illustrious career.

She said: “We worked tremendously hard in those days, always dancing eight shows a week, but didn’t earn a lot of money. However, I’m sure if you asked anyone, they would say how much we loved our dancing and would do it all again.”

Mrs White who suffered from dementia in recent years, leaves husband Peter.

He said: “Jeanette was an amazing person who will be missed by family and friends.

“She was always a lady but never lost her common touch.

“She always saw the best in people and lived by example.”