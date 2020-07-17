Cheers - Peter Dutch celebrates the next move with some of the Anti-Loo Roll Brigade

A FACEBOOK group set up to help people during the coronavirus crisis has become a fully-fledged community interest company.

The Colchester Anti-Loo Roll Brigade was launched in mid-March with the simple aim of reaching out and helping those in need during the covid-19 pandemic.

Residents stepped forward to help and support the vulnerable and elderly, helping deliver food and supplies to those in need.

Since then, however, the project has snowballed, growing to such an extent that those behind the scheme have successfully applied to become a community interest company.

All profits will be pumped straight back into the community.

Chairman Peter Dutch, 49, heads up the committee and said: "To be sustainable, and to continue operating efficiently, we had to make this move. We have to do things properly.

"The group has come so far.

"We've achieved so much and helped so many people. I couldn't walk away now.

"We have a proper business model, our website is under construction and we've gained a licence to start running our own lottery.

"We're looking at the possibility of selling things on our website, we're planning fundraisers like a golf day and concert and we're hoping for business investment.

"I'm hopeful that, in time, we can start generating money which will be ploughed straight back into the community.

"It'll go directly where it's most needed and that's our unique selling point - the fact every single penny will help have a positive impact."

In addition to collecting shopping and prescriptions, the group has undertaken building projects, rehoused families and provided furniture.

Now, rather than relying on volunteers and donations, it will generate income via various means, including a voluntary subscription system, its new lottery and running a job section on its website.

"It's amazing how things have snowballed, since starting out in March," added Mr Dutch, who lives in Rudsdale Way, Prettygate.

"We've come so far but there are still so many more community projects to sink our teeth into, including working with pre-schools and disability groups.

"There's clearly a gap and a need for something like our company and we'll continue stepping in and helping wherever needed.

"It's been magical and what we've started is unique. I can't compare it with anything else.

"Myself and secretary Victoria Heddle are lucky to be joined on the committee by some awesome people, including representatives from different agencies.

"We've got every area covered, with experts from different fields, and that means we'll be as effective as possible."

Rotary clubs in Colchester have bought and insured a new van for Mr Dutch, who has lived in the town since he was a baby and is a former Gilberd School student.