Best friends - Alfie Heath (in the blue top) and Cory Beezley are off to Harwich and Dovercourt High School together

YOUNGSTERS were given a fitting send-off at a special year six leavers' assembly.

Harwich Community Primary School arranged the socially-distanced event to say goodbye to those embarking on the next chapter of their educational journey.

Having missed the closing weeks of terms due to lockdown, it gave them something special to remember.

Some of the children were presented with awards to recognise their efforts over the last few years, ranging from science and sport to maths and English.

Friends united - Harwich Community Primary School's year six class, at an event prior to the covid-19 pandemic

They were presented with a hoody, a leavers' book and sweets, while children that have worked especially hard during lockdown were presented with a certificate and tub of goodies.

These went to Finley Baker, Gracie Kadar, Olivia Tunnicliffe, Henry Lammas, Molly Curle, Chloe Polaine, Lilly Slattery, Nicholas Helioz, Ethan Kirk, Khy Cipov and Alfie Heath.

Headteacher Rachel Anderson said: "It was wonderful to safely have all our year six children back to wish them good luck for the future."

Parent and governor Gemma Heath, whose son won an award for his footballing skills, added: "The children thoroughly enjoyed their assembly and it was an amazing idea from the teachers, who organised it beautifully and safely.

"It was an amazing day and gave the children something special to remember, rather than the fact their final year was so strange because of lockdown.

"Year six have missed out on so much but this was incredible and I'm extremely grateful to the teachers and all those that have worked tirelessly during lockdown.

"A massive, heartfelt thank you from me."

Moving on - year six pupil Alfie Heath

The assembly was followed by a barbecue, ice creams and a singalong to the Bruno Mars hit Count On Me.

Parent Rachel Stant baked and decorated a cake in the style of the Harwich Community Primary School jumper.

It featured all the children’s names and they each got to take a slice home.

Together but apart - the year six children enjoy their socially-distanced assembly