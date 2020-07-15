FACE masks are about to become part and parcel of everyday life.

While many have been using them throughout lockdown, it will soon be mandatory to wear a face covering in supermarkets and other shops in England.

As of July 24, you must have your nose and mouth covered when you go shopping or risk a £100 fine - reduced to £50 if it is paid within 14 days.

Clearly, the reason for wearing a mask is incredibly serious.

However, for something a little lighter, we'd love to see your face mask pictures - especially if yours is homemade or particularly fun, wacky and colourful.

Are you particularly proud of your creation?

What was the inspiration behind it and how do you feel about wearing it in public?

Send us your pictures and keep checking our paper and website because we'll print as many as we can.