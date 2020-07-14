LOCKDOWN measures are easing, the sun has been shining and people are slowly getting out and about again.

Of course, social distancing is still key and it's vitally important to follow Government advice.

However, the lifting of restrictions means we're tentatively getting normality back into our lives.

Many leisure facilities and tourist attractions have reopened, assuming they can do so safely.

So have you been to the beach or pier, had a walk in the woods or ventured to another of our beauty spots here in north Essex?

If so, it would be lovely to see your pictures, share them with our readers and show people getting out and about again.

Send in your details and keep checking our paper and website.

We'll print as many as we can.