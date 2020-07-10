FROM doting dogs and cuddly cats to bonny bunnies and huggable hamsters, pets are an enormous part of our lives.

Whether it’s a four-legged friend, brightly-coloured bird or fascinating fish, they become part of the family. A cherished part of our day to day life.

To celebrate the role pets play, we’d love to see your pictures and put them firmly in the spotlight - where they belong.

Thanks to those who sent in the pictures below.

To send in your photos, simply complete our online form.

Loving pair - brother and sister Lily and Duke are Jack Russell crossed with a Lucas Terrier. This picture was sent in by Deborah Boreham

Inseparable - Nicola Lake tells us Mila and Maurice are the “sweetest, most lovable cats”

Part of the family - Gavin Short sent us this picture of four-year-old blue Staffordshire bull terrier Joey

Brothers - Hendrix and Jaxson have very different personalities but give great cuddles, according to owner Nickie Caldeira

Who’s a pretty boy? - Joey is a five-year-old African grey parrot. This picture was sent in by Susan Hardy

Ball skills - seven-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier Milo loves long walks, car rides and cuddles, according to owner Kayleigh Tilsed

Birthday boy - Lisa Gilbert sent us this picture of seven-year-old Pooch. The Shihtzu rescue dog went missing for three days last summer but, thankfully, was soon found

Time for a rest - Steve Cooper describes French bulldog Rex as the “perfect pet” and says he is energetic and playful

Peering out the window - Louise Martin sent us a picture of her smooth-haired red dachshund, called Sausage

Chilling out - Lukasz Bulik sent us this picture of three-year-old cat Stefan