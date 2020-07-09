ESSEX commuters can now travel with a little more peace of mind after plans were announced to install life-saving equipment at several different train stations.

Following a cash injection from the Essex and South Suffolk Community Rail Partnership, 15 defibrillators are now set to be placed on platforms across the county.

The likes of Greater Anglia’s Colchester Town, Clacton, Dovercourt, Frinton-on-Sea, Great Bentley and Harwich are in line to receive the vital heart resuscitators.

Stations in Burnham, Althorne, Kirby Cross, Mistley, North Fambridge, Thorpe-Le-Soken, Walton, and Wivenhoe will also all be kitted out with the AEDs this summer.

In South Essex, however, Southend Victoria, Prittlewell, Rochford, Rayleigh, Hockley, Wickford and Billericay are already fortunate enough to have seven defibrillators.

The defibrillators, which are small, safe, and lightweight, work by delivering a shock to a person’s body who is in cardiac arrest and they can also monitor heart activity.

In addition to station personnel, commuters can also use them if there is an incident by calling 999 to obtain a code, which will unlock the defibrillator’s storage box.

Users are also provided with essential and simply instructions to ensure the equipment is used as efficiently and correctly as possible.

According to the British Heart Foundation, more than 30,000 cardiac arrests happen every year outside of hospital, with less than one in ten victims surviving.

Community rail officer, Jayne Sumner, therefore, believes these new additions are vital, especially given how many incidents occur in public places.

“There is compelling evidence that defibrillation at the earliest possible point after a person collapses can significantly increase their chances of survival,” she said.

“So, it’s vital that this lifesaving equipment is available in public places, particularly somewhere very busy like rail stations.”

Greater Anglia’s community and customer engagement manager, Alan Neville, echoed the views of Ms Summer regarding the importance of on-site equipment.

He also extended his thanks to the Community Rail Partnership, which was founded to help to keep Essex’s rural rail lines thriving and safe.

“The defibrillators mean that we are well prepared to provide assistance in the event of a first aid emergency,” he said.

“We’re very grateful to the Community Rail Partnership for funding these defibrillators which could mean the difference between life and death for someone.”