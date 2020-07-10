IT'S the end of the academic year - and what a year it's been.

Lockdown restrictions and school closures have made it a challenging and unusual few months.

That must be especially true for those leaving school, be it primary or secondary, for the last time.

The circumstances may have denied them a proper send-off and the usual traditions of parties, plays and proms.

However, that doesn't mean we can't celebrate this momentous moment in their lives.

Did you organise a year six 'party' for your child and their friends?

Maybe a socially-distanced gathering to give them a chance to say goodbye?

Or perhaps you had an alternative prom night, a virtual meet-up or just a special occasion to mark the evening you would have donned your dress or tuxedo?

If so, we'd love to hear from you and see your pictures.

Send in your details and we'll print as many as we can in the paper and online.