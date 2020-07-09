FOR many of us, being apart from loved ones has been the hardest part of lockdown.

Family and friends are the fabric of our lives and how we've missed that regular, perhaps daily, contact.

Whether it's a reunion with parents, visiting nan and grandad, a catch-up with siblings or even a pint with pals, it's been a long time coming.

Phone and video calls have been a lifeline but nothing beats seeing loved ones in the flesh and, better still, a much-needed hug, within a social bubble.

Of course, there are still strict rules to be adhered to and social distancing is key.

However, lockdown measures have been eased and, at last, people are slowly reconnecting.

Have you had a special reunion or maybe even a celebration since the new rules came into force on Saturday?

If so, we'd love to see your pictures.

Send them to us here and we'll print as many as we can in the paper and online.