BEACHGOERS have been warned after jellyfish were spotted in the water near Brightlingsea.

Tendring Council said it has been made aware of the creatures in the seas around the historic port.

Residents and visitors have been urged to be careful.

A spokesman for Tendring Council said: "We've been made aware of a number of jellyfish in the waters around Brightlingsea, which may of course be carried elsewhere by the tides and currents.

"Please be careful and look where you're walking - and if you are stung follow advice from the NHS."

The NHS said most stings from sea creatures in the UK are not serious and can be treated with first aid, although sometimes people may need to go to hospital.

If help is not available, people are advised to rinse the affected area with seawater (not fresh water), remove any spines from the skin using tweezers or the edge of a bank card, to soak the area in very warm water (as hot as can be tolerated) for at least 30 minutes – use hot flannels or towels if you cannot soak it.

People can also take painkillers like paracetamol or ibuprofen, but are advised not to use vinegar, not to pee on the sting, not to apply ice or a cold pack and not touch any spines with your bare hands or to cover or close the wound.

Go to a minor injuries unit if you have severe pain that is not going away or have been stung on your face or genitals.

Go to A&E or call 999 if you have been stung and have difficulty breathing, chest pain, fits or seizures, severe swelling around the affected area, severe bleeding, vomiting, lightheadedness or loss of consciousness.

For more advice, click here.