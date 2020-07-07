A MAN has died after a crash with a lorry on the A12.
Police were called at around 9.20pm last night after a Renault Megane crash into a stationary lorry in a layby between Three Mile Hill and Galleywood, junctions 15 and 16.
The Renault driver, a man aged in his 40s, sadly died at the scene.
The northbound side of the A12 between junctions 15 and 16 was closed while police carried out forensic examination work at the scene.
The road was closed for the rest of the night last night while the work was completed, and is open as normal today.
Police have launched an appeal for any witnesses of the incident or those who have dash cam footage of the crash.
Anyone who can help should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 1316 of July 6 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.
