IT'S an important moment in the life of any young child.
Leaving nursery and getting ready for school is a huge milestone - the end of a fun-filled era but also cause for great celebration.
Relationships have been built, friendships forged and memories created, all while our little ones enjoy their first taste of independence.
And while things may have been a little different recently because of the lockdown, we want to help you share and celebrate your child's experiences.
If you have a son or daughter about to leave nursery and start school in September, we'd love to see your pictures and share them with Gazette readers.
Simply fill out our form and we will publish them in a special supplement next month.