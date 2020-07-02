Bath time - adorable Valentina Rome Quince was born in Colchester on March 28, weighing 7lb 8oz

THERE’S something special about having a new baby in the house.

Becoming a parent is one of the most emotional, momentous moments in any adult’s life.

Bringing a little one home to meet his or her brothers and sisters is similarly important – a milestone for any young family.

New babies bring great joy and that happiness is reflecting in our latest selection of arrivals (below).

Congratulations to you all and thanks to the readers who sent us these wonderful pictures.

If you’ve becoming a parent in recent weeks, it’s not too late to get in touch.

Send us some details and pictures here.

Alfie Alexander Peter West

Early arrival - Alfie Alexander Peter West was born 13 days early, weighing 7lbs 3ozs

Aria Lily Manley

Little angel - Aria Lily Manley was born in Colchester on April 5, weighing 7lbs 5oz

Cooper Dez Knowles

Land of nod - Cooper Dez Knowles looks peaceful. Little Cooper arrived on June 18 in Colchester, weighing 8lb 13oz

Cruz Sydney Sargeant

Speedy - Cruz Sydney Sargeant was so keen to enter the world that she was born in a corridor at Broomfield Hospital

Emmie Parkes

Happy family - Emmie Parkes, born in Colchester on March 26, weighing 5lb 14oz, is proving a hit with big brothers Ronnie and Harley

Grace Thompson

Dramatic entrance - little Grace Thompson arrived by emergency C-section in Colchester on May 19

Harry Kevin Glover

Milestone moment - Harry Kevin Glover meets brother Louis for the first time, having been born in Colchester on June 12

Isaac Joe Silcock

Bouncing baby - Isaac Joe Silcock was born in Colchester on May 23, becoming a little brother for Samuel and Sophie

Isla Griffin

Rainbow baby - Isla Griffin was born in Colchester on May 2

Jaydon Howes

Smile for the camera - Jaydon Howes was born at home on June 11, weighing 7lb 10oz

Lowen White

Baby brother - sisters Tabitha, five, and Elodie, two, were delighted to meet little Lowen White

Poppy Louise Connelly

Friends forever - Poppy Louise Connelly has a cuddle with big brother Finley, having been born on March 11

Poppy-Jo Ward

Pretty in pink - Poppy-Jo Ward arrived in Broomfield Hospital on April 17, weighing 5lb 7oz

Rosie Ella Lynch

Safe arrival - Rosie Ella Lynch was born in Clacton Hospital on May 20, weighing 7lb 8oz

Ruby Samantha Rose Cockram

Sound asleep - Ruby Samantha Rose Cockram arrived in Colchester on May 11