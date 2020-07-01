WITH extra time on our hands, gardens have never looked so good.

From manicured lawns to weed-less flower beds, the lockdown period has given us the opportunity for some green-fingered fun.

The sunny weather has helped and it's also that time of year when many of us enjoy weekend trips to open gardens.

Proud homeowners open their doors to the public and happily let visitors admire and enjoy their handiwork.

This year, due to the on-going pandemic, gardens are closed to the public and we're having to forgo our fix.

However, to help fill the gap, and to show off your hard work, we're asking readers to send in the best pictures of their lockdown gardens, pots and window boxes.

Or maybe you've grown something extra special.

Either way, we'd love to see the fruits of your labour.

To give us a glimpse into your front or back garden, send us some details and pictures here.