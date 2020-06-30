HAIRDRESSERS have been given the green light to reopen this weekend and, for many, it can't come soon enough.
From shaggy mops to close shaves and do-it-yourself hatchet jobs, there have been some weird and wonderful styles during lockdown.
Has your hair become unruly and out of control?
Are you in desperate need of a snip?
Or have you thought 'hair goes nothing', reached for the scissors and taken things into your own hands (literally)?
Maybe your handiwork has left you trimming with confidence.
Or maybe you're still coming to perms with a not-so-wise snipping session.
Either way, every picture gels its own story and, if you're game for a laugh, we'd love to see pictures of your best - or perhaps worst - lockdown haircuts.