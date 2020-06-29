Fire crews extinguished an accidental fire at a scrapyard.
Firefighters dealt with the fire at the scrapyard, off Tile Works Lane, in Rettendon, earlier this afternoon.
Crews arrived at the scene at around 2.20pm, and immediately requested the use of a water bowser to deal with the flames in the steel framed building.
As well as the building, a large amount of metal and tyres were alight.
Crews also used a digger on the site to break up the scrap, move it and extinguish it.
A spokesman said: "The fire was extinguished by 6pm but two crews will remain at the scene to damp down hot spots.
"The cause of the fire has been recorded as accidental."
