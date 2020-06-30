THE former head of education at County Hall will be taking over the reins of 12 schools in north Essex.

Lyn Wright joined the Sigma Trust last year as director of standards, having worked in secondary schools and pupil referral units for more than 20 years.

She is set to replace founding chief executive, and former Clacton County High School principal, Jeff Brindle as he retires from the role after a 40-year career in teaching.

They will continue to work closely together after September, when Mr Brindle takes on a part-time role within the organisation.

Mrs Wright, who previously held the role of head of education and early years at Essex County Council, said: “We feel it is a really sensible approach for Jeff to stay on within the trust as there is an awful lot of anxiety and an awareness there is a lot of change happening, due to coronavirus, that will last for quite some time.

“This way, we can keep some stability among the schools and lead the staff through these changing times.

“The role I was appointed to is almost not the role I have now.

“In the short-term, it is going to be quite different to what it would have been if coronavirus had not happened.

“The first part in September is going to be about consolidation and smooth transition, making sure our schools are able to open with the right offer, whatever that might be, and that staff are well looked after.

“This is, as always, about every child in every year group. Some children will not have been in the school building for six months, so that transition of all students returning to school will be the overriding priority.

“The trust is about ‘no child being left behind’ and so we will ensure all children are transitioned back to school as quickly and safely as possible.”

Mrs Wright said that while coronavirus has brought big challenges to schools to operate in a new way, other areas of the role will continue as normal.

Mrs Wright and Mr Brindle will continue to work on a number of projects, including building and expansion work at their schools and the launch of the Sigma Sixth provision for sixth formers in north Essex.

The Sigma Trust is responsible for Clacton County High School, St Helena School, Stanway School, Thomas, Lord Audley School, Monkwick Infant School and Nursery, Monkwick Junior School in Colchester, Harwich and Dovercourt High School, Colne Community School and College in Brightlingsea, Philip Morant School and College and Paxman Academy in Colcheser, Alton Park Junior School in Clacton and Holland Park Primary School.