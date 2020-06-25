A MAN has died following a crash on the A130, Essex Police said tonight.
Police were called at around 5.35pm today (Thursday 25 June) to a road smash involving cars and a motorbike on the north-bound section of the A130 between South Woodham Ferrers and Chelmsford.
Officers expect the road to remain closed into this evening until around 10pm.
A police spokesman said: "We want to thank those drivers who were in the tail back for their patience and understanding."
If you saw the collision or have dashcam footage of a silver motorbike on the north bound side of the A130 between South Woodham Ferrers and Chelmsford, please call police on 101 quoting incident 1023 of 25 June or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111
