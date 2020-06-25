TWO people were left trapped following a crash on the London-bound A12.
The A12 was closed between Junction 16 at Galleywood and Junction 15 after a collision between a lorry and a car at about 2.50pm
There were long delays back to Junction 17 for Howe Green.
The northbound A12 was also slow past the scene with onlookers.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "The A12 is currently closed southbound between J16 at Galleywood and J15 (A414) following a road traffic collision.
"Please expect delays and avoid the road where possible.
"We are working alongside emergency service colleagues to get the road re-opened as soon as possible."
All lanes between Gallywood and Three Mile Hill have reopened at 5.55pm but delays remain.
Fire and rescue crews from Chelmsford and Great Baddow freed two people left trapped following the crash.
A spokesman said: "On arrival, firefighters reported that two vehicles were involved in a collision on the southbound carriageway.
"Two people were trapped and crews worked to release them by 4.18pm.
"The casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service."