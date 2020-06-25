THIRSTY pub-goers are set to return to their favourite 'local' next month.
Pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants in England will soon be able to welcome customers inside for the first time since lockdown began in March.
Here at the Gazette, we recognise the valuable role pubs play as a focal point of their communities and want to support them as part of our campaign to back local businesses.
So we'd like to know where you'll be going for a pint or gin and tonic when doors reopen on July 4?
Tell us about your favourite pub, what makes it special and why would you encourage others to give it a visit when it does reopen.
All you have to do is go here, reply to the questions and return the form with a picture or two of the pub and we’ll feature as many as possible in the Gazette.