THE county is set for a heatwave over the next few days according to weather experts.

The Met Office has said temperatures are going to reach highs of 29C in parts of Essex this week.

While the sunshine will be welcome the increased temperatures can leave us flagging and be dangerous for our health.

Here are some tips from the NHS on how to keep cool during hot weather.

keep windows that are exposed to the sun closed during the day, and open windows at night when the temperature has dropped

avoid the heat - stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm

wear light, loose-fitting cotton clothes

keep rooms cool by using shades or reflective material outside the windows. If this is not possible, use light-coloured curtains and keep them closed (metallic blinds and dark curtains can make the room hotter)

if possible, move into a cooler room, especially for sleeping

have cool baths or showers, and splash yourself with cool water

drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol. Water, lower-fat milks and tea and coffee are good options

if you have to go out in the heat, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat and light scarf

Why is a heatwave a problem?

The main risks posed by a heatwave are:

not having enough water (dehydration)

overheating, which can make symptoms worse for people who already have problems with their heart or breathing

heat exhaustion and heatstroke

Who's most at risk?

The hot weather can the most vulnerable at risk.

If you are able to check up on friends, relatives and neighbours who may be less able to look after themselves.

A heatwave can affect anyone, but the most vulnerable people are: